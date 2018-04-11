LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,025,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,237,000 after acquiring an additional 134,410 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 365,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,076,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $284,044.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

DY stock opened at $105.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,293.14, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $73.95 and a one year high of $123.99.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $655.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.72 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/lpl-financial-llc-grows-stake-in-dycom-industries-inc-dy.html.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.