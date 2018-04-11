BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,350 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BHP Billiton were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new stake in BHP Billiton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in BHP Billiton by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,278 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Billiton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Billiton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Billiton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BHP Billiton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $50.00 target price on BHP Billiton and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.37.

BHP opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. BHP Billiton Limited has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $70,064.02, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from BHP Billiton’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a yield of 4.73%. BHP Billiton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

BHP Billiton Profile

BHP Billiton Limited is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

