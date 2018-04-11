LPL Financial LLC Has $968,000 Position in Liberty Media Co. (LSXMK)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Media Co. (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,425 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Liberty Media by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Liberty Media in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Media from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. Liberty Media Co. has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,132.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.86.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Liberty Media Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “LPL Financial LLC Has $968,000 Position in Liberty Media Co. (LSXMK)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/lpl-financial-llc-has-968000-position-in-liberty-media-co-lsxmk.html.

Liberty Media Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of various media, communications, and entertainment businesses. Its businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group, and the Formula One Group. It provides equipment and technology that deliver location-based services to wireless users.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.