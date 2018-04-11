LPL Financial LLC Buys 10,686 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLYV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.96% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $11,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Jentner Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $125.50. The company had a trading volume of 98,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,180. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $112.91 and a 1 year high of $133.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4291 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

