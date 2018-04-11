LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,369 Shares of Elkhorn S&P High Quality Preferred ETF (EPRF)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Elkhorn S&P High Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Elkhorn S&P High Quality Preferred ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elkhorn S&P High Quality Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $540,000.

Shares of EPRF stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. Elkhorn S&P High Quality Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

