LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,150 Shares of Cavium Inc (CAVM)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Cavium Inc (NASDAQ:CAVM) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,385 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cavium were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cavium in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cavium in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Cavium in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cavium in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cavium by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAVM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cavium from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial cut Cavium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cavium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cavium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 8,000 shares of Cavium stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $697,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,568.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Syed Ali sold 125,000 shares of Cavium stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $11,088,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,023,101 shares in the company, valued at $179,469,289.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,962 shares of company stock worth $31,361,100. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAVM opened at $80.32 on Wednesday. Cavium Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5,419.58, a P/E ratio of 1,004.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Cavium had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $260.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Cavium Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cavium

Cavium, Inc is a provider of integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage and security applications. The Company’s products consist of multi-core processors for embedded and data center applications, network connectivity for server and switches, storage connectivity, and security processors for offload and appliance.

