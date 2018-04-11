DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Position Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in DISH Network by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in DISH Network by 249.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. DISH Network Corp has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17,921.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.13.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. DISH Network had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DISH. Morgan Stanley lowered DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on DISH Network to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $27,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vivek Khemka sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $234,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,190 shares of company stock valued at $279,087 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations.

