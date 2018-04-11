LRR Energy (LRE) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.19

Media headlines about LRR Energy (NYSE:LRE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LRR Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.0329421701189 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of LRE stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/lrr-energy-lre-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

LRR Energy Company Profile

LRR Energy, L.P. (LRR Energy) operates, acquires, exploits and develops producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company’s properties consist of onshore oil and natural gas properties. Its oil and natural gas properties include the Permian Basin region in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico, the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and East Texas, and the Gulf Coast region in Texas.

