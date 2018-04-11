Lufthansa (DLAKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS upgraded shares of Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays cut shares of Lufthansa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of DLAKY stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,137. Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $15,400.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lufthansa stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.07% of Lufthansa worth $11,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lufthansa (DLAKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/lufthansa-dlaky-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.