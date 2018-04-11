Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $612-617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.52 million.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.00-3.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.61.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,142.19, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.19. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $91.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.41 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 9.76%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $55,943,720.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

