California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,935 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.32% of Lumber Liquidators worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LL. Loop Capital raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Lumber Liquidators to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE LL traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $22.82. 542,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,994. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $639.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $259.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,935 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/lumber-liquidators-holdings-inc-ll-shares-sold-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system-updated-updated-updated.html.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The Company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate and resilient vinyl flooring direct to the consumer. Its product categories include Solid and Engineered Hardwood; Laminate; Bamboo, Cork, Vinyl Plank and Other, Moldings and Accessories, and Non-Merchandise Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.