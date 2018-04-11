Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Price

News headlines about Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Luna Innovations earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.3928016799447 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of LUNA stock remained flat at $$3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. 58,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.00.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures and markets fiber optic sensing and test, and measurement products. The Company is focused on bringing technology solutions to measure and monitor processes in the aerospace, automotive, energy, composite, telecommunications and defense industries.

