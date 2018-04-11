Lunyr (LUN) Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for approximately $8.47 or 0.00124071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Bittrex, YoBit and CryptoDerivatives. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $19.45 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00785037 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014640 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00040504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00174387 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00065097 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, CryptoDerivatives, HitBTC, Bittrex, Gate.io, Binance, YoBit, Liqui and BigONE. It is not currently possible to buy Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

