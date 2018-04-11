Luxoft (LXFT) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12

News articles about Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Luxoft earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 47.6974083508221 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several analysts have commented on LXFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. VTB Capital lowered shares of Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Luxoft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Luxoft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Luxoft from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

LXFT traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.50. 99,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,951. Luxoft has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,311.38, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Luxoft had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $236.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Luxoft will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luxoft Company Profile

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

