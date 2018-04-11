Lykke Hits Market Cap of $21.49 Million (LKK)

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Lykke coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lykke has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Lykke has a market cap of $21.49 million and approximately $26,773.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00787714 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014630 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00174072 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00064909 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Lykke

Lykke was first traded on March 17th, 2016. Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,691,906 coins. The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lykke’s official website is lykke.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lykke is a semi-decentralized trading platform with zero fees for all assets and financial instruments. The platform is based on blockchain technology. The LKK token is a Colored Coin representing shares in the Lykke exchange. “

Lykke Coin Trading

Lykke can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Lykke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lykke must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lykke using one of the exchanges listed above.

