LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.18

News stories about LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LyondellBasell Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.946346008343 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.39.

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $102.09. The company had a trading volume of 878,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.57. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $78.01 and a 52 week high of $121.95. The company has a market cap of $39,230.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 55.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.10%.

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.86 per share, for a total transaction of $26,358.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 854 shares of company stock valued at $79,915. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

