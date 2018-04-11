Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Position in M/I Homes (MHO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) by 447.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 80,686 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of M/I Homes worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in M/I Homes by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,338,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after buying an additional 708,186 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 451.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,209,000 after buying an additional 385,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in M/I Homes by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,947,000 after buying an additional 296,829 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 189,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 93,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $2,651,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:MHO traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $33.27. 244,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $935.04, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.14.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.11 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/m-i-homes-inc-mho-shares-bought-by-brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.