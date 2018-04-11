M. Kraus & Co Has $1.89 Million Holdings in General Electric (GE)

M. Kraus & Co decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,703 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for 1.1% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexander Dimitrief purchased 2,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup set a $23.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Vetr upgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.05 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Morningstar set a $23.50 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of GE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,359,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,652,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. General Electric has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $111,397.45, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

