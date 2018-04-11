M P Evans Group (MPE) Increases Dividend to GBX 12.75 Per Share

M P Evans Group (LON:MPE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.18) per share on Friday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This is a boost from M P Evans Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

M P Evans Group stock traded down GBX 13.04 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 746.96 ($10.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,691. M P Evans Group has a twelve month low of GBX 612.04 ($8.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 830 ($11.73).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($12.44) target price on shares of M P Evans Group in a research report on Tuesday.

M P Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

