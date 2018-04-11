Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Emcor (EME)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Emcor (NYSE:EME) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Emcor were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Emcor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Emcor by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 41,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Emcor by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emcor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Emcor in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emcor in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Emcor stock opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. Emcor has a 1-year low of $60.30 and a 1-year high of $85.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4,485.40, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Emcor (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. Emcor had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Emcor’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Emcor will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Emcor’s dividend payout ratio is 7.88%.

Emcor Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

