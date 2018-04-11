CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of CMS Energy worth $12,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Zions Bancorporation lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 8,255.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,746.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS stock opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,799.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.07.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $360,654.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,554. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.50 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $46.00 price target on CMS Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

