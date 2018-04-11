Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Position Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Zendesk worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

ZEN opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 25.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.48%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Geschke sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,425 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $61,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,443 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,925 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

