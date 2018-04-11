Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $39.74 Million Position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.20% of Saia worth $39,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth $15,904,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Saia by 492.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 156,827 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth $6,220,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Saia by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,346,000 after purchasing an additional 77,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,461,000 after purchasing an additional 71,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Saia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Saia from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Saia from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Saia from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

In related news, Director Bjorn E. Olsson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $220,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 53,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $3,935,717.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,332 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.80. The company had a trading volume of 195,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,818. Saia Inc has a twelve month low of $41.28 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,825.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Saia had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc is a transportation company. The Company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company also offers a range of other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States. The Company’s subsidiary Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight) is a LTL carrier.

