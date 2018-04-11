Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in US Ecology Inc (ECOL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.69% of US Ecology worth $41,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in US Ecology by 29.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in US Ecology during the third quarter worth approximately $437,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in US Ecology by 68.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in US Ecology by 59.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in US Ecology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In other US Ecology news, EVP Steven D. Welling sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $208,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey R. Feeler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $1,364,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,542.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,642 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. BidaskClub downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of US Ecology in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of US Ecology in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on US Ecology in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of ECOL stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 150,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,049. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,173.62, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.66. US Ecology Inc has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $59.70.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.09 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. US Ecology’s payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc is a provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company offers treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, as well as a range of field and industrial services. The Company operates in two business segments: Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services.

