Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 39,129 Shares of ExlService Holdings (EXLS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,129 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.07% of ExlService worth $42,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in ExlService by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 235,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 102.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 119,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vishal Chhibbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $191,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 5,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $299,827.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,033 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXLS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of ExlService in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $55.35. 106,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. ExlService Holdings has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,884.32, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $197.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

