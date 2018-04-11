Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $544,000 Position in Conn’s (CONN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at $9,452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 37,046.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 162,633 shares during the period. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $3,059,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 452.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 219,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 43,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Conn’s from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Conn’s stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Conn’s has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.67 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. analysts predict that Conn’s will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Daly purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.87 per share, with a total value of $142,137.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,591.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/macquarie-group-ltd-has-544000-position-in-conns-conn.html.

Conn’s Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances comprising refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.