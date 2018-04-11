Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $555,000 Position in Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,315,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares in the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Magic Software Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.81.

MGIC stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $360.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.74. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 12th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/macquarie-group-ltd-has-555000-position-in-magic-software-enterprises-mgic.html.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.