Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Gannett (GCI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,549,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 949,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 2,266.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 674,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,751,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,764,000 after purchasing an additional 641,893 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,567,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 604,450 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth about $5,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Gannett stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,034.60, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gannett has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $12.38.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.74 million. Gannett had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. Gannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Gannett will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

In related news, SVP Barbara W. Wall sold 10,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $114,250.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,979.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walker Henry K. Faure sold 20,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $201,572.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,550.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,673 shares of company stock worth $804,778 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

