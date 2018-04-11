Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 27,200 Shares of Harsco Co. (HSC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Harsco by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Harsco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 5.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,743,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,437,000 after purchasing an additional 86,779 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Harsco by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $1,657.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 2.62.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Harsco had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Harsco in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Harsco in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Harsco to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Harsco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

