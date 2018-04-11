Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Holdings Trimmed by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,027,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69,012 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.05% of Merit Medical Systems worth $44,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 160.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 94,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,276 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 54.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 59.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 272,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,426. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2,277.25, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $49.50.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.62 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. BidaskClub raised Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research raised Merit Medical Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $1.64 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices used in a range of interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic medical procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. The cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases, and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management (CRM), electrophysiology (EP), and interventional oncology and spine devices.

