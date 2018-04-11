MACRON (CRYPTO:MCRN) Trading 5.9% Lower This Week

MACRON (CURRENCY:MCRN) traded 180.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, MACRON has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One MACRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. MACRON has a market capitalization of $527,717.00 and $1,239.00 worth of MACRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MACRON Profile

MCRN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2017. MACRON’s total supply is 401,421,401 coins. MACRON’s official Twitter account is @MacronCoin.

MACRON Coin Trading

MACRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase MACRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MACRON must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MACRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

