Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund (MSP) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.13

News articles about Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund (NYSE:MSP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 44.328294743736 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,474. Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $12.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th.

Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund Company Profile

Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

