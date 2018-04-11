Magellan Health (MGLN) Holdings Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,463 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Magellan Health worth $56,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

MGLN stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.70. The stock had a trading volume of 77,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,667. Magellan Health has a 1-year low of $67.20 and a 1-year high of $110.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2,608.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.26. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Magellan Health will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGLN. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised Magellan Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In related news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 15,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total value of $1,527,989.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry M. Smith sold 13,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $1,353,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,068.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,688 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

