Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Bank of America

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price cut by analysts at Bank of America from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MMP. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13,824.07, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.08). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.85% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $673.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,360,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 22,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,735.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,473 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,058.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

