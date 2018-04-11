Magnachip (MX) Receives $13.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Magnachip (NYSE:MX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnachip in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnachip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnachip from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Magnachip stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. 32,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.66, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $323.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.17. Magnachip has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Magnachip (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Magnachip had a negative return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $174.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnachip will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $32,436.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,384.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 149,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $1,926,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,488 shares of company stock valued at $186,321. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Magnachip in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Magnachip by 3,798.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magnachip by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnachip by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Magnachip by 343.3% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,167 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnachip

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for consumer, computing, communication, industrial, automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The Company provides technology platforms for analog, mixed signal, power, high voltage, non-volatile memory and Radio Frequency (RF) applications.

