Casella Waste Systems (CWST) vs. MagneGas (MNGA) Head to Head Comparison

MagneGas (NASDAQ: MNGA) and Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MagneGas and Casella Waste Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MagneGas -371.23% -277.02% -126.92% Casella Waste Systems -3.64% -58.61% 4.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.5% of MagneGas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of MagneGas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MagneGas has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casella Waste Systems has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MagneGas and Casella Waste Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MagneGas $3.55 million 0.40 -$17.46 million ($44.98) -0.02 Casella Waste Systems $599.31 million 1.75 -$21.79 million $0.67 37.00

MagneGas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Casella Waste Systems. MagneGas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casella Waste Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MagneGas and Casella Waste Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MagneGas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Casella Waste Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

MagneGas presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 631.71%. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential downside of 13.94%. Given MagneGas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MagneGas is more favorable than Casella Waste Systems.

Summary

Casella Waste Systems beats MagneGas on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MagneGas Company Profile

MagneGas Corporation, an alternative energy company, creates and produces hydrogen based alternative fuel through the gasification of liquid and liquid waste in the United States and internationally. The company produces gas bottled in cylinders and distributes to the metalworking market as an alternative to acetylene. It offers MagneGas2, a hydrogen based fuel for metal cutting; and MagneTote, a metal cutting torch system primarily used in the firefighting industry. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow refineries, which are machines that produce MagneGas2. In addition, the company sells and licenses the plasma arc technology for the processing of liquid waste. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, material recovery facilities, and disposal facilities. It also processes and markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, and paper and corrugated cardboard, as well as recyclables purchased from third-parties. In addition, the company is involved in commodity brokerage operations. As of January 31, 2018, it owned and/or operated 32 solid waste collection operations, 47 transfer stations, 18 recycling facilities, 9 Subtitle D landfills, 4 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

