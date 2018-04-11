Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 216.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,721 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Maiden worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHLD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 63.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Maiden during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Maiden during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Maiden by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,577,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 194,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Maiden by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 60,847 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHLD. BidaskClub raised Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

MHLD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 368,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $556.15, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.10. Maiden Holdings has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $703.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.40 million. Maiden had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. analysts anticipate that Maiden Holdings will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Maiden’s payout ratio is -27.78%.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

