Nemetschek (NEM) PT Set at €87.00 by Main First Bank

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €87.00 ($107.41) price target by analysts at Main First Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Main First Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($90.12) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Commerzbank set a €81.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($102.47) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €57.00 ($70.37) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($86.42) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €71.44 ($88.20).

ETR NEM opened at €96.30 ($118.89) on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €49.50 ($61.11) and a twelve month high of €90.40 ($111.60).

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, in-house technicians, and technical and landscape planners.

