Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Holdings Trimmed by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Main Street Capital worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 89.1% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 148,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 69,939 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 70,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.8% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,670,000 after purchasing an additional 116,075 shares in the last quarter. 27.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Securities upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 157,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,359. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2,180.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 82.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.19. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

