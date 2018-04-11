Mallinckrodt (MNK) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MNK. Wells Fargo set a $18.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mallinckrodt presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE MNK opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1,258.13, a PE ratio of 1.94, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.12. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $49.12.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $792.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 6.9% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 68,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/mallinckrodt-mnk-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-valuengine-updated.html.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.