MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MAM Software Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 45.303332078367 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:MAMS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $103.26, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of -0.13. MAM Software Group has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $9.42.

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 million. MAM Software Group had a return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 12.46%. sell-side analysts anticipate that MAM Software Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAM Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on MAM Software Group from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

In related news, Director William Austin Iv Lewis sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 606,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Mamanteo sold 80,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $609,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAM Software Group Company Profile

MAM Software Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services.

