Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) vs. EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) Financial Comparison

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) and EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mammoth Energy Services and EQT GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mammoth Energy Services 8.54% 14.30% 9.44% EQT GP 31.41% 12.52% 7.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of EQT GP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mammoth Energy Services and EQT GP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mammoth Energy Services 0 2 9 0 2.82 EQT GP 0 7 5 0 2.42

Mammoth Energy Services currently has a consensus target price of $32.11, indicating a potential downside of 6.22%. EQT GP has a consensus target price of $30.20, indicating a potential upside of 29.73%. Given EQT GP’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EQT GP is more favorable than Mammoth Energy Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mammoth Energy Services and EQT GP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mammoth Energy Services $691.50 million 2.21 $58.96 million $1.42 24.11 EQT GP $834.10 million 7.43 $261.99 million $0.98 23.76

EQT GP has higher revenue and earnings than Mammoth Energy Services. EQT GP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mammoth Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mammoth Energy Services has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT GP has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

EQT GP pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Mammoth Energy Services does not pay a dividend. EQT GP pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EQT GP has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Mammoth Energy Services beats EQT GP on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, which include the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring. The Natural Sand Proppant Services segment is involved in mining, processing, and selling proppant for hydraulic fracturing; buying processed sand from suppliers on the spot market and reselling that sand; and providing logistics solutions to facilitate delivery of frac sand products. The Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services segment offers drilling rigs and crews for operators, as well as rental equipment, such as mud motors and operational tools for vertical and horizontal drilling. The company also other energy services, including coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, and remote accommodation services. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. serves companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves, government-funded utilities, private and public investor owned utilities, and co-operative utilities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About EQT GP

EQT GP Holdings LP owns the general partner interest, incentive distribution rights, and portion of limited partnert interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP. The company was founded in January 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

