Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) to Issue GBX 4 Dividend

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MNL stock traded up GBX 437.14 ($6.18) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 441.50 ($6.24). 18,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,940. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 335.22 ($4.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 499.88 ($7.07).

Manchester & London Investment Trust Company Profile

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

