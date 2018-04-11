Manna Trading 17% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Manna has a market cap of $428,665.00 and $257.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Manna has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One Manna coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002945 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00790474 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015010 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014427 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00173730 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00064743 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna’s total supply is 10,043,673,073 coins and its circulating supply is 43,673,073 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. Manna’s official website is www.grantcoin.org.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is not presently possible to buy Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

