Insider Buying: Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) Major Shareholder Acquires 7,324 Shares of Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) major shareholder Manor N.V. Forest bought 7,324 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $24,535.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Manor N.V. Forest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Manor N.V. Forest bought 2,777 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $12,801.97.

NASDAQ:CODA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. 13,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,779. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $37.21, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.22.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 12.32%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group stock. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.50% of Coda Octopus Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc designs and manufactures real time three-dimensional (3D) sonar solutions and other products for sale to the subsea, defense, mining and marine sciences markets, among others. In addition, the Company supplies, through its marine engineering businesses, services to prime defense contractors.

