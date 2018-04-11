Head-To-Head Survey: ManTech International (MANT) & R1 RCM (RCM)

R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) and ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares R1 RCM and ManTech International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R1 RCM $449.80 million 1.65 -$58.80 million ($0.44) -16.18 ManTech International $1.72 billion 1.33 $114.14 million $1.62 35.92

ManTech International has higher revenue and earnings than R1 RCM. R1 RCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ManTech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of R1 RCM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of ManTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of R1 RCM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of ManTech International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

R1 RCM has a beta of -0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ManTech International has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ManTech International pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. R1 RCM does not pay a dividend. ManTech International pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for R1 RCM and ManTech International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score R1 RCM 0 1 2 0 2.67 ManTech International 3 2 3 0 2.00

R1 RCM currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.09%. ManTech International has a consensus price target of $55.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.62%. Given R1 RCM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe R1 RCM is more favorable than ManTech International.

Profitability

This table compares R1 RCM and ManTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R1 RCM -13.07% -31.68% -6.42% ManTech International 6.65% 4.96% 3.82%

Summary

ManTech International beats R1 RCM on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc. is a provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) and physician advisory services (PAS) to healthcare providers. The Company is engaged in providing management services of revenue cycle operations for the United States-based hospitals and other medical services providers. Its primary service offering consists of end-to-end RCM, which the Company deploys through a co-managed relationship or an operating partner relationship. The Company’s PAS offering assists hospitals in complying with payer requirements regarding whether to classify a hospital visit as an in-patient or an out-patient observation case for billing purposes. The Company also provides customers with retrospective appeal management service support for both governmental and commercial payers. Its physicians conduct detailed retrospective reviews of medical records to identify medical necessity for hospital services and the required documentation to support an appeal.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation. The company also provides hardware and software to support the technology infrastructure for applications, including IT service management, help desk, data center consolidation, enterprise architecture, mobile computing and device management, network operations and infrastructure, virtualization/cloud computing and migration, network and database administration, enterprise systems development and management, infrastructure as a service, and data collection and analytics; and designs, develops, integrates, operates, and sustains software applications and systems. In addition, it offers professional and technical solutions, and support services; command-and-control infrastructure, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and sensors, and data services; and vulnerability assessment, insider threat protection, exposure analysis, secrecy architecture design, security policy development and implementation, lifecycle acquisition program security, anti-tamper, export compliance support, foreign disclosure, system security engineering, security awareness and training, security support services, and technical certification and accreditation services. Further, the company provides systems engineering services consisting of requirement analysis, development, and management; systems development and integration, enterprise architecture and concept of operations, and technical assistance; test and evaluation services; training services; and supply chain management and logistics services. ManTech International Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.