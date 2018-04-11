Numis Securities Lowers Manx Telecom (MANX) to Hold

Numis Securities downgraded shares of Manx Telecom (LON:MANX) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, March 16th. Numis Securities currently has GBX 200 ($2.83) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 220 ($3.11).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.53) target price on shares of Manx Telecom in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 220 ($3.11) price target on shares of Manx Telecom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 236 ($3.34) price target on shares of Manx Telecom in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of LON MANX traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 190 ($2.69). The stock had a trading volume of 87,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,925. Manx Telecom has a 1 year low of GBX 172 ($2.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 209 ($2.95).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This is a boost from Manx Telecom’s previous dividend of $7.20.

About Manx Telecom

Manx Telecom plc provides a range of telecommunications services to consumers, businesses, and public sector in the Isle of Man and internationally. It operates through five segments: Fixed Line, Broadband and Data; Mobile; Global Solutions; Data Centre; and Other. The Fixed Line, Broadband and Data segment offers fixed line, broadband, and connectivity services to approximately 37,000 homes and 4,000 businesses.

