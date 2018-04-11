Manx Telecom (LON:MANX) had its price objective cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 250 ($3.53) to GBX 225 ($3.18) in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MANX. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 236 ($3.34) target price on shares of Manx Telecom in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Numis Securities lowered shares of Manx Telecom to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($3.11) to GBX 200 ($2.83) in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Manx Telecom from GBX 220 ($3.11) to GBX 215 ($3.04) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th.

Shares of MANX stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 190 ($2.69). 87,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,925. Manx Telecom has a 1 year low of GBX 172 ($2.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 209 ($2.95).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Manx Telecom’s previous dividend of $7.20. This represents a yield of 4.04%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Manx Telecom (MANX) PT Lowered to GBX 225” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/manx-telecom-manx-price-target-cut-to-gbx-225-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Manx Telecom

Manx Telecom plc provides a range of telecommunications services to consumers, businesses, and public sector in the Isle of Man and internationally. It operates through five segments: Fixed Line, Broadband and Data; Mobile; Global Solutions; Data Centre; and Other. The Fixed Line, Broadband and Data segment offers fixed line, broadband, and connectivity services to approximately 37,000 homes and 4,000 businesses.

