Marathon Petroleum (MPC) PT Lowered to $86.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.79.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $73.70 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $34,490.53, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 20,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $1,395,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,035.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 975,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after acquiring an additional 30,353 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $37,234,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

