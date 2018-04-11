The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stake Lifted by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of The Mosaic worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 16.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 362,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 50,776 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 26,390 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,100,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at about $595,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.63 per share, with a total value of $33,156.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,156. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.40. 4,707,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,597.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Mosaic had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stake Lifted by Marco Investment Management LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/marco-investment-management-llc-grows-position-in-mosaic-co-mos-updated-updated-updated.html.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.